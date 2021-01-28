Xbox Series X voorraad blijft ook in 2021 schaars

De Xbox Series S en Xbox Series X zijn nog altijd lastig te verkrijgen, net als bij de PlayStation 5. Ook de voorraad in 2021 blijft behoorlijk schaars. Zo maakt Amy Hood, Microsofts chief financial officer, bekend in een recente bespreking met investeerders.

Xbox Series X voorraad

De slechte verkrijgbaarheid van de nieuwe generatie console heeft volgens Amy Hood vooral te maken met de grote vraag en het beperkte aanbod.

Al sinds de lancering van de Xbox Series X en Series S is de voorraad slecht beperkt. In kleine getallen wordt de voorraad aangevuld bij de online webwinkels. Ook helpt het coronavirus zeker niet mee als het gaat om de productiecapaciteit.

Amy Hood laat het volgende weten:

“In gaming, we expect continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S that will still be constrained by supply.”

In de afgelopen maanden heeft de Xbox Series X verkoop wel voor mooie cijfers gezorgd. De console verkoopt goed. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella heeft het volgende laten weten:

“The launch of Xbox Series X and Series S was the most successful in our history, with the most devices ever sold in a launch month. Game developers are benefitting, too, as they turn to us to reach more players and scale the games using the power of our cloud. We exceeded $2 billion in revenue from third-party titles this quarter for the first time.”