Dit zijn de PlayStation Plus games voor maart 2021

Sony heeft via Twitter aangekondigd welke titels in de komende PlayStation Plus line-up zitten. Vanaf dinsdag zijn er een aantal nieuwe games beschikbaar voor de PlayStation Plus abonnees.

PlayStation Plus games voor maart 2021

Vanaf dinsdag kunnen de abonnees aan de slag met Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4), Farpoint (PS VR), Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4) én Maquette (PS5). Naast de PS5 games zijn is er ook een titel voor de PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint are your PlayStation Plus games for March:

PlayStation 5 bezitters krijgen toegang tot Maquette. Ook Destruction AllStars is nog even gratis te downloaden. PlayStation 4 bezitters krijgen toegang tot Final Fantasy VII Remake en Remnant: From the Ashes.

Voor april 2021 komt de game Oddworld: Soulstorm gratis beschikbaar vanaf de release op 6 april 2021 in het aanbid van PlayStation Plus.