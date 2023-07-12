Dit zijn de PS Plus Extra en Premium games voor juli 2023

Sony heeft de nieuwe toevoegingen aan PS Plus Extra en PS Plus Premium voor de maand juli 2023 uitgebracht. Het gaat hierbij om een aantal nieuwe games welke toegankelijk zijn via de abonnementsvormen.

Deze maand heeft Sony opnieuw een flinke lijst met games aan PS Plus Extra en PS Plus Premium. Via de website van PlayStation zijn de nieuwe games bekendgemaakt door Sony.

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium

It Takes Two (PS4|PS5)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4|PS5)

Snowrunner (PS4|PS5)

World War Z (PS4|PS5)

The Ascent (PS4|PS5)

Undertale (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4)

Dysmantle (PS4|PS5)

Circus Electrique (PS4)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4)

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (PS4|PS5)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R (PS4|PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Gravity Crash Portable (PS4|PS5)

Twisted Metal (PS4|PS5)

Twisted Metal 2 (PS4|PS5)

Beschikbaarheid

Vanaf 18 juli zijn de games beschikbaar voor PS Plus Extra of PS Plus Premium abonnees.